Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jeffrey David Whittenburg, 54, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Kenneth David Nipper, 51, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:44 a.m. Friday, public intoxication.
• Theda Maxine Roller, 53, 800 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:31 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Richard Scott Campbell, 48, 100 block of North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 11:31 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rueben Jamal Grant, 32, 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 2:17 p.m. Friday, two counts domestic battery.
• Michele Rene Huston, 55, 300 block of Harmony Court, Anderson. Booked 3:53 p.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Joseph William Baker, 39, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:48 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Lawrence Ooley Wilson II, 28, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Friday, violation of probation, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Joshua A. Romine, 30, 15700 block of County Road 700 West, Elwood. Booked 7:15 p.m. Friday, five counts, failure to appear.
• Alexis N. Garvie, 21, 15700 block of North County Road 700 West, Elwood. Book 7:32 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 45, 2900 block of West 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Courtnie Joan-Nicole Stafford, 22, 3000 block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 11:30 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Curt Alan Faulstich, 48, 500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:28 a.m. Saturday, two counts domestic battery, intimidation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan Montero Pagen, 26, 4400 block of Myrtle Grove Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:10 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Joshua Michael Lane Coffelt, 31, 200 block of First Street, Summitville. Booked 4:37 p.m. Saturday, child molest of a child younger than 14 by an adult older than 21.
• William Wayne Huston III, 32, 3900 block of Laurel Lane, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Terry Wayne Perkins, 62, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Justin L Wylie, 33, homeless, Alexandria. Booked 6:27 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Christopher Dahl Coffman, 53, 400 block of Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:23 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Robert Lee Simmons, 35, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 8:11 p.m. Saturday, robbery, confinement, kidnapping, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Stacie Renee Leever, 45, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 8:37 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jamie Kay Vautaw, 32, 9500 block of Hudson Drive, Clark Hill. Booked 11:09 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Ann Baker-Gearns, 34, 1400 block of Cottage Avenue, Middletown. Booked 3:29 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe and operator never licensed.
• Hollie Ann Miles, 31, 300 block of North 11th Street, New Castle. Booked 3:32 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Laura Ann Gentry, 49, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:15 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kodi Dee Knotts, 28, 12900 block of North County Road 300 West, Alexandria. Booked 1:21 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Eddie Alonzo Sherrill, 31, 2300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 1:35 p.m. Sunday, pointing a firearm, intimidation, invasion of privacy and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• William Wayne Huston Jr., 56, 300 block of Harmony Court, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Ronald James Rose Jr., 29, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:49 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Holly Michelle Birkinbine, 48, 3100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 10:05 p.m. Sunday, two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua Isaac Garcia, 36, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 p.m. Sunday, conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 45, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 11:24 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Michael S. Barker, 48, 400 block of West Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:09 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathan Derek Ryan, 36, 600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:08 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 14.
