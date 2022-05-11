Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 257, total in custody 377.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Christopher McGuire, 42, 2300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Colton Lee Dodd, 30, 3300 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 3:52 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• David Richard Griffith, 61, 10800 block of Mansfield way, Ingalls. Booked 6:42 a.m. Saturday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
• Michael Anthony Lawless, 39, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:39 a.m. Saturday, attempted resisting law enforcement.
• John Lee Dial, 51, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 12:42 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Maurice Lemond Beverly Jr., 29, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Saturday, two counts domestic battery, two counts strangulation with no/minor injury and two counts confinement.
• Jesus Antonio Escalante-Velasquez, 33, 1400 block of 33rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:24 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
• Antonio Lamont Johnson, 39, 1300 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 10;31 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Martin C. Smith, 53, 5300 block of West 200 South, New Palestine. Booked 11:18 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, theft of a firearm and public intoxication.
• Mathew Samual Fidler, 49, 1600 block of Hunstville Road, Pendleton. Booked 6:49 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 37, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 7:06 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Robert Lee Garney, 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:50 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Brandon Scott Kiser, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:03 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
• Brian Matthew Wheeler, 31, 2300 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:05 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Chase Jordan Lancaster, 26, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 9:06 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• William Jeff Bargo, 57, 9700 block of South County Road 300 West, Pendleton. Booked 11:09 a.m. Sunday, casino gambling violations.
• Dakota Wesley Stephenson, 21, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Stephen Jay Caplinger, 72, 700 block of West Street, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Michael Antony Catron, 35, homeless. Booked 9:04 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Andrew Scheidenberger, 31, 9700 block of Acai Passage, Fort Wayne. Booked 9:32 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Kenneth Paul Bramlett, 29, 200 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:13 p.m. Sunday, placement of prohibited 911 calls and resisting law enforcement.
• Garrett Lewis O’Bryant, 27, 2200 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Monday, two counts possession of syringe, theft of auto parts, auto theft and failure to appear.
• Benjamin Dee Williams, 20, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 9:30 a.m. Monday, intimidation, interfering with the reporting of a crime and disorderly conduct.
• Neal Leroy Fippen, 47, 2200 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Monday, lifetime habitual traffic violator; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Juan Jaime Castillo, 33, 1200 block of Birdwatch Way, Noblesville. Booked 10:48 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe and public intoxication.
• Qasim I. Brown, 23, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:49 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Camille Marie Hartzell, 31, 3200 block of East County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 2:01 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Carolyn Suzanne Hoy, 32, 4000 block of Suzan Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Ceenan Ryan Ellis, 26, 300 block of Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:05 p.m. Monday, public indecency/voyeurism and invasion of privacy.
• Hosea Lamont Allen Jr., 27, 700 block of North Street, Chesterfield. Booked 3:45 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Daysha Rachelle Helpling, 31, 400 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Monday, six counts failure to appear.
• Benjamin Shane Ponder, 30, 12900 block of West 850 North, Gaston. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, two counts theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Epiphany Craignell Bonner, 29, 1400 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:04 p.m. Monday.
• Kathleen Marie Robertson, 45, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:53 p.m. Monday, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Blythe Paige Anderson, 34, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Haley Shay Stoops, 31, 200 bloock of Columbia Avenue, Middletown. Booked 9:18 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Tre’vione Donte Howard, 27, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked 9:26 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possesasion of syringe.
• Tony Neal Vanduyn, 44, 1800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.