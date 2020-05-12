Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 202, total in custody 251. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Allen Hensley, 21, 2400 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:576 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 33, 4300 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery assault.
• Timothy Shane Welker, 51, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Sunday, theft and prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Austin Taylor Scharnowske, 26, 11800 block of County Road 300 East, Fairmount. Booked 6:56 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Michael Edward Johnson, 29, 9700 block of Durbin Lane, Fortville. Booked 9:27 p.m. Sunday, violation of Drug Court and failure to appear.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 28, 900 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Kirk M Hahn Jr., 34, 1400 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:56 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.