Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dustin Lee Purdy, 38, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:44 a.m. Monday, four counts failure to appear and two counts domestic battery.
• Kyle James Beeman, 36, 9500 block of West County Road 500 North, Elwood. Booked 10:07 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Denver Charles Hamilton, 26, 1400 block of North Indiana 75, Thorntown. Booked 10:24 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Lee Cowart, 31, 1300 block of Woodward Street, Lapel. Booked 1:56 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Jessica Lynn Weaver, 27, 500 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:56 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Michael Demone Randle, 31, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Monday, battery committed with a deadly weapon and robbery.
• Jason Lee Presley, 41, 800 block of Briarwood Court, Anderson. Booked 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Mateo Salala, 39, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness, confinement and battery with moderate injury.
• Roberto Garduno Vazquez, 27, 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Ty’Quan Raymon Watson, 26, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 a.m. Tuesday, battery with moderate bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
