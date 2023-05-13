Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Roxanne Rene Bennett, 35, Elwood, booked at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Christopher Alan Brummett, 50, 2200 block of West 30th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction.
Kelly Lynn Pete, 33, Elwood, booked at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Lee Strain, 34, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Jesiah Chance Anderson, 20, 1200 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson, booked at 4:56 p.m. Thursday, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Angela Michelle Graggs, 42, 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Ronald Duane Elmerick, 68, Alexandria, booked at 12:31 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and lifetime habitual traffic offender.