These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Johnathan Edward Owens, 31. Booked 1:46 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, simple assault.
• Juan Cruz-Sanchez, 34. Booked 7:48 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and resisting law enforcement.
• Zachary Tyler Wolfe, 32, 500 block of Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:52 p.m. Monday, obstruction of justice.
• April Ann Beemer, 42, 3600 block of Raible Avenue. Booked 8:22 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Alysa Marie Leon, 29, 40 block of Katriene Drive, Milford. Booked 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 37, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia, prior conviction.
• Kenneth Justyn Price , 28, 900 block of North Morton Street, Fairmount. Booked 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Margaret Martt , 41, 1000 block of Locust Street, Middletown. Booked 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kevin Jacob Danforth , 32, 2700 block of Maple Street, Anderson. Booked 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, simple assault.
• Scott Leon Agnew, 39, 2000 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, pointing a firearm and two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 27, 400 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and violation of adult day reporting.
• Paul Jon Scott Capps, 24, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Tyrone Jermaine Jones, 46, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of domestic battery.
• Aaron Michael Richard, 24, 300 block of Park Street, Westfield. Booked 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler II, 21, 900 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jeffrey Edward Tumulty, 52, 2200 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of drug court and possession of methamphetamine.
