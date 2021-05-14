Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 240, total in custody 272.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Antonio Devon McKenzie, 20, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Hosea Lamont Allen Jr., 26, 700 block of North Street, Chesterfield. Booked 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, strangulation resulting in no/minor injury, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Davian Rodre Simon, 21, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Walter Arman Smith, 45, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Re-entry Court.
• Nicholas Dean Vernier, 42, 100 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tracy Jo Redding , 44, 1500 block of West Timberview Drive, Marion. Booked 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery.
• Michael Van Jackson, 45, 400 block of West Broadway, Alexandria. Booked 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth Meagan Brown, 26, 1200 block of Home Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker,29, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Jennifer Nicole Richards-Deckard, 46, 900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Marsh Loren Haddox, 46, 400 block of North State Street, Muncie. Booked 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jimmy Edward Griffin II, 36, 1500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, burglary and theft of property with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Trent Eugene Stephenson, 52, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
