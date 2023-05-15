These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christina Dawn Swan, 45, Pendleton, booked at 9:46 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Brooklyn Shiann Jackson, 30, Elwood, booked at 12:07 p.m. Friday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Rusty Allen Stoops, 46, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 12:32 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Darqwez Lamar Williams, 31, 2300 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:33 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
William Joseph Clough, 52, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:41 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
Billy Donn Riddle, 48, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 12:57 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions, probation violation and invasion of privacy.
Robert Dewayne Tapscott, 34, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:39 p.m. Friday, violation of pre-trial release.
Dusty Marie Trosper, 29, Falerton, booked at 4:23 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Jesse Eugene Brummett, 48, Elwood, booked at 7:08 p.m. Friday, obstruction of justice, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Jorge George Garza, 57, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 7:40 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
Dawn Maudette Morgan, 58, Elwood, booked at 7:56 p.m. Friday, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of intimidation, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Stacey Ann Key, 43, 500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 9:48 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Jerry Lucas Kemp, 39, Elwood, booked at 2:07 a.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official and driving with a suspended license.
Jason Christopher Daugherty, 50, Greenfield, booked at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and driving with a suspended license.
Daniel James Puff, 28, Muncie, booked at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana.
Elizabeth Aline Baldwin, 35, Elwood, booked at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, neglect of a dependent.
Joseph Michael Seastrand, 41, Marion, booked at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear.
Jeremiah Gordon Young, 34, Muncie, booked at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, auto theft, possession of cocaine, two counts of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Bryeesha Elizabeth Scates, 26, Muncie, booked at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Jarvis Daniel Moore, 26, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:54 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Caleb Burke Moe, 31, Elwood, booked at 1:06 p.m. Sunday, theft, violation of suspended sentence and probation violation.
John Walter Vest, 43, Elwood, booked at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
Mark Anthony Akin, 44, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.
Jonathan Ray Whitmer Doty, 33, Alexandria, booked at 3:40 a.m. Monday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.