Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Amber Lynette Jackson, 50, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:23 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Lora Lynn Short, 54, 1400 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Zachary Beau Robinson, 30, 8800 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:22 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended, conviction of criminal offense.
• Kerry Gene Gregory II, 25, 200 block of School Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Tina Henrietta Tukes, 37, 4000 block of County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 6:50 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.