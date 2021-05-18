Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tony Ray Trent, 54, 900 block of College Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:21 a.m. Friday, five counts failure to appear.
• Roya Samimi Farokhi, 64, 11600 block of Horizon, Fishers. Booked 12:22 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Benjamin Dee Williams, 19, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• John Tylor Nicholas, 29, 4119 Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:39 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 20, 200 block of East water Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:48 a.m. Friday, two counts Violation of Drug Court.
• Berit Brittany Elizabeth Osborn-Crawford, 22, 1900 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:45 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Steven Dwayne Williams, 26, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:58 p.m. Friday, strangulation resulting in no/minor injury, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Jaylon Lamont Siler, 22, 1400 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:08 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Rickey Allen Jordan Jr., 40, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:03 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Peter Pemberton, 48, 2300 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Jason Leon Coffey, 48, 3600 block of Hillford Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:11 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christopher Eldon White, 28, 5000 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:25 a.m. Saturday, burglary and criminal trespass.
• Shelton Larry New, 51, homeless. Booked 5:46 a.m. Saturday, criminal contempt of court.
• Dennis James McVay, 55, 100 block of West North C St., Elwood. Booked 5:54 a.m. Saturday, battery in a rude, angry or insolent manner; domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Satnam Singh, 22, first block of South Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:17 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Betty Atkins, 55, 1900 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 6:44 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Jason Patrick Hilligoss, 34, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and habitual traffic violator.
• Stephen Keene, 67, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Georgetta Levon Sanford, 34, 700 block of Phillips Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Saturday, warrant by the Edgewood City Court.
• Ryan Eric Dillon, 41, 2500 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Holly Michelle Birkinbine, 48, 3100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 3:32 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Scott Smith, 35, 1600 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 8:13 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 20, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Billy Scott Parker, 51, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:57 a.m. Sunday, aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal recklessness.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 23, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 5:18 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Robert Childers, 45, 2600 block of East Green Valley, Muncie. Booked 10:30 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cody Michael Short, 27, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 11:36 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner and theft with a value up to $750.
• Barbara Sue Brinson, 55, 1000 block of Columbus Court, Anderson. Booked 11:43 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Terrence Lamar Smith, 30, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Cherie Nicole Kraus, 32, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:08 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Daniel Eugene Kirby, 40, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Michael David George, 34, 3900 block of Winners Circle, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Herbert Allen Benton, 57, 1200 block of South Street, Noblesville. Booked 7:45 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Stacie Renee Leever, 45, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 8 p.m. Sunday, lifetime habitual traffic violator and failure to appear.
• Isaac Trent Trent, 22, Alexandria. Booked 8:06 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Ronald Lynn Hunter Jr., 46, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 10:16 p.m. Sunday, residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• Trevin Wayne Henson, 26, 300 block West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Terri Lee Bell, 22, 300 block of South Indiana 13, Fortville. Booked 10:36 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
