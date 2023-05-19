Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tye E. McCown, 40, Matthews, booked at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Derick Mathew Holman, 24, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:03 a.m., court commitment
Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol, 37, 3600 block of Wells Street, Anderson, booked at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
James Michael Wright, 37, Swayze, booked at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of sanctions.
Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 29, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
James Robert Yeagy, 27, 1000 block of Brown/Delaware, Anderson, booked at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.
James Lee Gonterman, 25, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson, booked at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, burglary and theft.
Steven Scott Simmons, 66, Elwood, booked at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender lifetime and violation of modification of driving privileges.
Shavorite Davon Samuels, 18, Ashley, IL, booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Davion Cordero Meredith, 18, Centralia, IL, booked at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
William Edward Stanley, 60, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:38 a.m. Thursday, violation of sanctions.