Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237, total in custody 198.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gavin Michael Grubbs, 21, 400 block of North Edgewood Drive, Muncie. Booked 4:39 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Robert Lee Erwin, 30, 900 block of Hale Road, Shelbyville. Booked 4:39 p.m. Friday, theft and counterfeiting.
• Frank Dean Bonner, 600 block of Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:13 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tracy Maria Wilmoth, 39, 100 block of Windcliff Drive, Germantown, Ohio. Booked 11:27 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance possession, Schedule I, II, III, IV, V.
• Britta Ann Masterson, 33, 15200 block of North County Road 150 East, Eaton. Booked 11:36 p.m. Friday, dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing Schedule I, II, III, IV,V; possession of syringe; possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alex Dewayne Howell, 22, 7900 block of Red Mill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:39 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and driving while suspended.
• Deshawn Chavelle Vasquez, 29, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m. Saturday, sex offender registration violation and sex offender failure to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• Zachary Beau Robinson, 30, 8800 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 1:38 a.m. Saturday, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Celia Isabell Ramundo-Mena, 35, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Horacio Hernandez-Dominguez, 42, 1100 block of West Seventh Street. Booked 2:31 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, simple assault.
• James Douglas Walker, 40, 1600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:57 a.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• John Robert Duran, 20, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:02 a.m. Saturday, minor in possession of alcohol.
• Aleysha Michelle Jones, 25, 1400 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:58 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and assisting a criminal.
• Coty Alan Jackson, 30, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 11:10 p.m. Saturday, assisting a criminal, invasion of privacy and false reporting.
• Jacob Daniel Fahmy, 29, 5500 block of Ashview Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:26 a.m. Sunday, strangulation, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime and disorderly conduct.
• Wyatt Ivan Cole, 22, 2900 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:15 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Joshua Duane Kirkwood, 44, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:31 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 22, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria.Booked 1:26 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication by alcohol.
• Kory L Turner, 45, 2200 block of Fulton Street., Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Jobe Nelson O’Bryant, 20, 8800 block of North County Road 575 West, Frankton. Booked 4:28 p.m. Sunday, criminal recklessness, battery with moderate bodily injury and pointing a firearm.
• Thurman Malone, 62, 2300 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Cody Allen Skinner, 22, 1800 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:58 p.m. Sunday, child solicitation.
• Mercedes Aurora Coats, 20, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 11:14 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Rodney Paul Coats, 45, 1600 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 11:21 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Aaron Acosta Garcia, 48, 1300 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Deonte Lamar Sutton, 23, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 4 a.m. Monday, criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
• Kaylee Sherine Waymire, 28, 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:11 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
