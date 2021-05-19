Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 243, total in custody 283.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Andrew Jones, 28, 4400 block of Kevon Drive, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Travis Neil Sewell, 34, 20400 North 700 East, Dunkirk. Booked 8:42 a.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Peyton Alexis Buck, 24, 4700 block East Indiana 32, Anderson. Booked 9:07 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and criminal mischied with damage less than $750.
• Quantae Amariel Tucker, 18, 900 block of Ridge Street, La Porte. Booked 10:52 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official with bodily injury.
• Franklin Wayne Robinson, 38, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:05 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Isaiah J. Gibson, 17, 300 block of Central Avenue, Seymour. Booked 2:44 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste.
• Robert Wayne Strader, 42, 400 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 4:21 p.m. Monday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Anthony McGaughey, 42, 900 block of Jameson Court, New Castle. Booked 4:21 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender.
• Tricia Linn Cathcart, 60, 100 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Monday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• David Patrick Hiles, 35, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Jonesboro. Booked 5:31 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Sharon Lynn Young, 35, 200 block West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 9:07 p.m. Monday, neglect of child/dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.