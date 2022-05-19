Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Dewayne Jones, 45, 600 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 7:07 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and criminal trespass.
• Robert Edgar Leary, 61, 400 block of East North Street, Markleville. Booked 10:03 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon Aiken, 30, 1400 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 10:39 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ernest Lamont Turner, 43, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:15 a.m. Monday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Maurice Lamount Nunn Jr., 33, 1600 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, two counts invasion of privacy, burglary, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Jamie Jo Tomlinson, 36, 800 block of East Main Street, Muncie. Booked 1:03 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Lynn Scott, 35, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:14 p.m. Monday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and two counts failure to appear.
• Shaun Leonard Brooks, 52, 2300 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Justin Allen Morefield, 33, 17900 block of Pennington Road, Noblesville. Booked 3:31 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Connor Gabriel Rivas, 28, 200 block of Minsi Drive, Pendleton. Booked 4:25 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Grant William Siler, 57, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 4:26 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Andy Jay King, 48, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 31, 100 block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked 7:21 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.