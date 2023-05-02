These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Adam John Dorn Sr., 58, 1800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 9 a.m. Friday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Brandon Thomas Peterson, 25, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:37 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Brooke Nicole Cash, 42, homeless, Anderson, booked at 11:49 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Harry James Schultz, 50, 1100 block of Lennox Street, Anderson, booked at 1:02 p.m. Friday, rape and incest.
Brandon Joseph Esparza, 29, 100 block of West Oak Street, Anderson, booked at 5:04 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Jacob Scott Fellows, 28, Lapel, booked at 7:55 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Corey Allen Chambers, 40, Lapel, booked at 2:24 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Dante Marcel Lyons, 28, 3600 block of Burton Place, Anderson, booked at 9:27 a.m. Saturday, battery and intimidation.
Leisha DeGhane Taylor, 28, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:46 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Nikki Lea Justice, 44, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 2:44 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Daniel Clifford Lawrence, 26, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, strangulation, residential entry, invasion of privacy and violation of pre-trial release.
Sarah Jane Abel, 43, Elwood, booked at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tarik Lamont Kincy, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Alvon Jamond Moore, 39, 2400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 5:06 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Dallas Eugene Maynard, 37, South Bend, booked at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
Douglas Allen Abbott, 50, Elwood, booked a 9:02 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Alexander M. Bir, 38, Pendleton, booked at 7:40 a.m. Monday, theft, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.