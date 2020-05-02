JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 188. Total in custody: 239.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marcus Alexander Robinson, 28, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:31 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Rodney Jerrett Rice, 29, 200 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 4:56 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Samuel Adam Hunter, 42, 1600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Rayne Faye Barber, 35, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 36, homeless. Booked 5:18 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Robert Scott Henderson, 38, 800 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:20 p.m. Thursday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Nicole Lockridge, 32, 6500 block of South County Road 50 West, Pendleton. Booked 5:30 p.m. Thursday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and criminal confinement.
• Michael Joe Love, 56, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:17 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Joseph Daniel Hacker, 29, 6600 block of West Irving Drive, McCordsville. Booked 4:09 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 30, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:07 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
