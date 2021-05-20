Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 274.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Allen James Acker, 37, 700 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Kevin Eugene Laurie, 30, 7500 block of West Indiana 28, Elwood. Booked 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Quincy Frederick York, 21, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Sean Nigel Hindman, 27, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and violation of in-home detention.
• Johnathan L. Russell , 28, 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tina Reene Shelton, 47, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Cody Thomas Simms, 26, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Ronald Milton Maddox Jr., 29, 4800 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Chajana Alexis Berry, 20, 900 block of Delmar, Anderson. Booked 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Timothy Allen Ice, 31, 200 block of East Second Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Eliza Renee Graham, 25, 300 block of Emberton Drive, Tipton. Booked 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, receiving stolen property, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting the operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Johanna Lucille Bryan, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, two counts violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
