Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
JessicKia Danielle Marie Ash, 32, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
Kaylee Ann Dillard, 31, Muncie, booked at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and two counts of probation violation.
Teagan Thomas Lundy, 20, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 12:09 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy, three counts of probation violation.
Emmett Wade Hailey, 41, Lafayette, booked at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Jamie Marie Llamas, 46, 1100 block of Emerson Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release and court commitment.
Charles Caleb Clock, 40, Muncie, booked at 2:56 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation, domestic battery with a prior conviction and hold for another jurisdiction.
Arthur Douglas Hall, 37, 2700 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of mental health court.
Willie Peel Jr., 56, 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 5:13 p.m. Thursday, violation of community corrections, failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear and probation violation.
William Allen Trimble, 19, 2300 block of Sheffield Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:48 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
Preston Michael Moody, 21, 3100 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:53 p.m. Thursday, two counts of criminal recklessness and two counts of criminal mischief.
Kimberly Ann Pitts, 56, Alexandria, booked at 2:09 a.m. Friday, possession of a legend drug.
Kevin Lee Troxtle, 39, Chesterfield, booked at 2:56 a.m. Friday, two counts of battery.