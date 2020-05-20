Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225, total in custody 188.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Aaron Acosta Garcia, 48, 1300 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Deonte Lamar Sutton, 23, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 4 a.m. Monday, criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
• Kaylee Sherine Waymire, 28, 900 block of Woodlawm Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:11 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kyle David Overby, 30, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:04 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of syringe.
• Michael Shane Breil, 34, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 12:16 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Brent Thomas Shepherd, 43, 3100 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Monday, public intoxication by drugs and inhaling toxic vapors.
• Tannar Joe Campbell, 43, 600 block of North Harrison Street, Anderson. Booked 10:55 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Ashley Marie Webb, 35, 600 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:59 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• James Harvey Sharpe, 41, 1200 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 11:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 35, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Monday, conversion and possession of methamphetamine.
• Suzanne Patricia Godwin, 57, 300 block of East County Road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• James Wesley Shoemaker, 31, 15200 North Indiana 13, Elwood. Booked 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.