Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225, total in custody 188.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Macquaivis D. Poindexter, 19, first block of Franklin Street, Battle Creek. Booked 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, operator never licensed; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Trent Eugene Stephenson, 51, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Austin Derrik Hahn, 25, 4100 block of County Road 300 West, Anderson. Booked 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Samuel David Gustin, 26, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and resisting law enforcement.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 38, 9500 block of North County Road 500 West, Frankton. Booked 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; resisting law enforcement; possession of syringe; possession of paraphernalia; false reporting, false informing; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Lori Lynn Bradbury, 47, 700 block of Berryman Pike, Tipton. Booked 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of syringe; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Eric Dee Semon, 26, 100 block of East Church Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and battery with bodily injury.
