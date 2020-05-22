Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 220, total in custody 187.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mannie Evan Paschal, 26, 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, dealing marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Kobe Paige Showecker, 21, 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, assisting a criminal.
• Brian A. Moree, 46, 2300 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia, prior conviction.
• James Allen Jackson, 45, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 50, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• DaMarkco Martez Polly, 18, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV , V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia; and possession of a firearm without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.