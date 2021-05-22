Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 186. Total in custody: 267.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Taylor Marie Walker, 27, 2000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:35 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Abby Gail Brown, 32, 2000 block of Adams Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:13 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Tyler Joe Clark, 27, 1600 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:59 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• Aaron Anthony Scott, 32, 5300 block of West County Road 500 North, Muncie. Booked 1:47 p.m. Thursday, auto theft and violation of probation.
• Maryann Katherine Ware, 23, 2400 block of Impala, Anderson. Booked 1:52 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Justin David Patterson, 31, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jeremiah Lee Roberts, 36, 600 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:33 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Charles Jerome Holmes, 35, 3400 block of Glenn Arm East Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:30 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Bryan Enrique Rodriquez-Martinez, 22, 1600 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury, confinement, two counts failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:06 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Jordan Alexander Pruitt, 21, 100 block of Hopkins Court, Tipton. Booked 7:10 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Daniel Bailey Wallace, 25, 2000 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Kennley Johnson, 39, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Adult Day Reporting and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jazmine Aunna Warren, 33, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 2:22 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
