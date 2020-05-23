JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 221. Total in custody: 191.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Connor Monroe Gaskill, 22, 100 block of East Michelle Lane, Pendleton. Booked 8:28 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and following too closely.
• Aaron Jay Wallace, 22, 2500 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 9:37 a.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Jeremy Ray Wilber, 40, 1600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:42 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Tracie Michelle Alford, 40, 1900 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
• Tori Nicole Melton, 32, 500 block of North 31st Street, New Castle. Booked 4:47 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft.
• Mario Dimas, 27, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:39 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Dana Kristine Harrell, 31, 2800 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 6:57 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Casey Michelle Whitehead, 33, 200 block of East Webster Street, Anderson. Booked 7:37 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jerrell Jackson Kimbell, 29, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Brandon Scott Earlywine, 27, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Jason Kincaid Goins, 22, 6400 block of North County Road 425 East, Alexandria. Booked 1:43 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Lacey Nichole Caldwell, 34, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Friday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Larry Ken Brooks Jr., 37, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Chesterfield. Booked 2:38 a.m. Friday, forgery and theft.
• Christopher Bryan Howell, 35, 5000 block of North County Road 100 East, Marion. Booked 2:50 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Tennille Michelle Kelich, 44, 5000 block of North County Road 100 East, Marion. Booked 2:58 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.