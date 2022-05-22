Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247; total in custody, 372.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Wednesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brittany Nichole Hardwick, 28, 200 block of East Cadence Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Kaylin Paige Sparkman, 23, 100 block of Henry Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• JessicKia Danielle Marie Ash, 31, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Anthony Dwayne Craig Jr., 37, 6300 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Lacey Anne Cox, 42, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Scott Kirby, 58, 700 block of West State Street, Pendleton. Booked 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Dustin A Golliher, 36, 5100 block of West County Road 625 South, Knightstown. Booked 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Aaron Hill, 39, 2900 block of Monroe, Muncie. Booked 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jonathan Jason Prudhomme, 24, 1500 block of South Ind. 37, Elwood. Booked 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with injury to a family member known to be pregnant and strangulation of a pregnant woman in which the suspect has a prior unrelated conviction.
• Daron Kareem Griffin, 25, 2800 block of East 21st Lane, Anderson. Booked 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, counterfeiting, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Robert E Rusk, 60, 400 block of Crestview Court, Chesterfield. Booked 6:33 Wednesday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and domestic battery.
• Kevin L. Brown, 19, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Billy Gene Payne Jr., 41, 100 block of North Harmony Street, Elwood. Booked 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility with a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Keesha Crystal Green, 39, 2500 block of Harvest Moon Court, Anderson. Booked 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Rudy Robles Jr., 30, 1800 block of South Fountain Street, Westville. Booked 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 younger, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Morgan Lee Blair, 28, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jaiveonce Printice Jones, 19, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 4:07 a.m. Thursday, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Joshua David Roach, 34, 600 block of Pratt Street, Greenfield. Booked 7:15 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Jocelyn Dene Malone, 30, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:46 p.m. Thursday, two counts resisting law enforcement, two counts domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, two counts robbery and two counts theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Timothy Frank Yarberry, 30, 3900 block of East County Road 100 South, Anderson. Booked 1:06 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Michael Tyrone Johnson Jr., 28, homeless. Booked 1:30 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Eric Dee Semon, 28, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:05 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Anthony Allen Thompson, 31, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Dennis Lane Rehmel, 60, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.15%, habitual traffic violator — lifetime, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Cory Edward Charles Mahaffey, 44, homeless. Booked 8:35 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Niceforo Cuautle Cuautle-Hernandez, 38, 9900 block of West Main Street, Lapel. Booked 11:40 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.