Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 245, total in custody 292.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erik Sean Johnson, 100 block of North 10th Street, New Castle. Booked 11:22 a.m. Friday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, receiving stolen property and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Satnam Singh, 22, 300 block of Wakefield Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Friday, two counts auto theft and two counts resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Ryan Keesling, 20, first block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 4:43 p.m. Friday, theft of a firearm and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Charles Edward Fulton IV, 55, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Douglas Bradley, 53, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Columbus. Booked 7:03 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Billy Jack Andrews, 28, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:18 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Jessika Marie Hensley, 28, 4300 block of McKinley Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:31 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Clarence William Covington, 42, 1800 block of East 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:16 p.m. Friday, civil contempt of court.
• Aaron Tyrone White, 46, 1700 block of Cottage Avenue, New Castle. Booked 9:32 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Bradley John Schneck, 49, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:31 a.m. Saturday, sex offender registration violation, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Jason Daniel Petty, 38, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 a.m. Saturday, violation of day adult reporting.
• Dakota James Jones, 22, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:36 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Jeffrey David Ryall, 39, 800 block of North County Road 600 West, Anderson. Booked 9:55 a.m. Saturday, three counts intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 38, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 12:54 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release.
• Jennifer Leah Morefield, 47, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Morgan Rena Bradley, 24, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and operating with controlled substance in body.
• Brady Lee Buck, 30, 900 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:43 p.m. Saturday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Daniel Craig Cook, 44, 5700 block of South 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 8:09 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with prior unrelated conviction(s).
• Steven Jay Hille, 44, 400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:44 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jamie Michael Scott, 47, 5100 block of South Kay Bee Drive, Gas City. Booked 10:05 p.m. Saturday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sarah Katheryn Snapp, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill, Kokomo. Booked 10:46 p.m. Saturday, two counts possession of syringe and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody Dawson Estes, 35, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:36 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Jared Alan Kendall, 22, 800 block of East Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 2:48 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ashley Diane Wood, 37, first block of West Main Street, Markleville. Booked 10:01 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Kelli A. Drake, 47, 1300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:14 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 28, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:18 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jay Paul Bowman, 55, 2100 block of East Centennial Street, Muncie. Booked 3:11 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Joshua A Williams, 34, 800 block of West Rambo Drive, Kokomo. Booked 5:17 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tom Allen Watson, 60, 2000 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 31, 1700 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 23, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 7:37 p.m. Sunday, burglary, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and operator never licensed.
• Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 34, 400 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 11:21 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and violation of pre-trial release.
• Brandon L. Johns, 23, 6300 block of West 300 South, Anderson. Booked 12:16 a.m. Monday, harassment.
• Malana Kay Brown, 47, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:55 a.m. Monday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Bragg, 40, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brandon Darrell Jones, 30, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 2:39 a.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
