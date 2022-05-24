Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 243; total in custody, 368.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Ryan Sheets, 39, 200 block of East 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:17 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 22, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:08 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and invasion of privacy.
• Lance Lee Looper, 31, first block of Maple Street, Markleville. Booked 4:02 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Dean Edward Mcconnell, 50, 8300 block of South Shady Trail Drive, Pendleton. Booked 8:42 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Lee Martin, 63, 600 block of South Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:13 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Rodney Allen Jones, 47, 700 block of Rustic Road, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Friday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and domestic battery.
• Anthony Scott Dauenhauer, 59, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 12:16 a.m. Saturday, escape/violating a home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, failure to appear, violation of a suspended sentence and false informing/reporting.
• Nathaniel Franklin Johnson, 42, 900 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:55 a.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Lamarez Jerel Simmons, 32, 800 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a family member known to be pregnant.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 29, firsy block of Tiger Lane, Alexandria. Booked 10:38 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of suspended sentence, contempt of court and violation of probation.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 61, 1400 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:47 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ty’Quan Raymon Watson, 27, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Beth Anne Beeman, 41, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 11:52 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Nicholas D. Jones, 29. Booked 12:08 p.m. Saturday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Taylor Kailee Anderson, 25, 200 block of East Berry Street, Alecandria. Booked 12:22 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Caleb Burke Moe, 30, 1001 Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 1:29 p.m. Saturday, possession of legend drug or precursor, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operator never licensed, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Justin Lee Ancil, 43, 3200 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 4:11 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Willie C. Clay, 58, 2700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Saturday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Jonathan David Reddington, 33, 700 block of South Center Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 7:56 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, cemetery mischief, institutional criminal mischief/ damage to property of an agricultural operation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Scott Douglas Herbig, 59, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Bo Michael Tipton, 49, 3300 block of East County Road 150 North, Anderson. Booked 8:45 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Katrina Heather Owens, 37, 300 block of South Pearl Street, Pendleton. Booked 9:01 p.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention and failure to appear.
• Richard Ryan Rhodes, 43, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 9:43 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jacob Mathew Harris, 19, 3500 block of West County Road 700 North, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Saturday, counterfeiting and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Janeda R Hood, 51, 2200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 12:23 a.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Christopher Charles Johnson, 38, 2600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Sunday, battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Andrew Nathan Troup, 19, first block of Avon Village Drive, Avon. Booked 2:01 a.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon James Estes, 42, 5200 block of Sweetwater, Indianapolis. Booked 2:04 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Maggie Maria Francis, 34, first block of Wayne Village, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. Booked 2:20 a.m. Sunday, making a false identity statement.
• Michael Leon Edmonson, 58, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:16 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Beth Anne Beeman, 41, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 8:14 a.m. Sunday, theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Clarence John Oesterling, 26, 3100 block of South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amber Nicole Smith, 39, 200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:29 p.m. Sunday, three counts failure to appear.
• Christopher Shane Melton, 46, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:39 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Austin Trey-Santos Jaramillo, 25, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:17 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Tyrone Reynolds Jr., 33, 9800 block of Lake Terrace North Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:43 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.