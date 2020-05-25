These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Teon Jamell Carter, 30, 2000 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement and operator never licensed.
• Drew Allen St. Clair, 22, 2100 block of Cord Street, Anderson, booked at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, battery and public intoxication.
• James A. Brown, 62, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Katina Lynn Page, 31, Alexandria, booked at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Shane Phillip Timmons, 29, Elwood, booked at 4:33 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nikki Lee Justice, 41, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Raeanna Jayde Giselbach, 21, Elwood, booked at 6:24 a.m. Sunday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.