Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 257; total in custody, 379.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Austin Jasiah E. James, 21, 300 block of East Main Street, Hartford City. Booked 5:39 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, burglary and criminal recklessness/shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure.
• Paul Anthony Brisker, 53, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 7:04 p.m. Monday, four counts violation of Mental Health Court.
• Spring Marie Minor, 31, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Jackson Robert Olson, 30, 800 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:38 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Eric Christopher Corn, 30, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:06 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Devon Mikel Jones, 18, 200 block of Danci Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:08 p.m. Monday, contempt of court; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a handgun without a license; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Kenton Richard Clute, 37, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, two counts battery with moderate bodily injury and two counts rape.
• Tasha Nichole Ryan, 32, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 7:11 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation.
• Zachary Lee Risden, 31, 500 block of Hannibal Street, Noblesville. Booked 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Meredith G. Norman, 20, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 11 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Aaron Michael Magee, 32, 1000 block of Sandra Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, two counts strangulation with no/minor injury and two counts interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Terry Alan Davidson, 61, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Harley Kalob Williams, 30, first block of Columbus, Danville. Booked 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mandy Lynn Ellis , 42, 400 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Cody Reed Pidcock, 34, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Garrick Alan Duncan, 41, 2900 block of Chippewa Lane, Muncie. Booked 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, theft from a motor vehicle with a value between $750 and $50,000 and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicholas A. Mechem, 35, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Maggie Maria Francis, 34, 300 block of East Franklin Street, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. Booked 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler, 49, 3100 block of Myrtle Drive, Lapel. Booked 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, two counts nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Randall Wayne Green, 37, homeless, Indianapolis. Booked 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine, auto theft, false identity statement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory Anthony Willis, 40, 5100 block of Bertha Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, auto theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Misty Marie Miller, 33, 600 block of East Sixth Avenue, Ingalls. Booked 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Stephen Matthew Terry, 35, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
• Jeffrey Forest Gustin, 54, 2600 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and contempt of court.