Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kenneth James Willey Jr., 27, Indianapolis, booked at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
Jackie Renae Bryant, 50, New Castle, booked at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, theft and cheating on gambling game.
Justin Anthony Turner, 22, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, violation of community corrections and parole violation.
Michelle Dawn Hughes, 46, 2300 block of South Fairlawn Way, Anderson, booked at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions and two counts of failure to appear.
Jamie Frances Pisano, 46, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Cody Dawson Estes, 37, 1800 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
Lee Alexander Edwards, 28, Alexandria, booked at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Jeffrey Alan Beyers, 59, Elwood, booked at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a injury accident, disorderly conduct and refusal to identify self.
Jessica Lyn Weileman, 20, Elwood, booked at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of a dependent.
Earl Lindsey III, 39, 1500 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 11 a.m. Wednesday, bond revocation.
Shannon Randall Turner, 37, Alexandria, booked at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, theft, two counts of failure to appear.
Sadie Nicole Cosby, 29, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of failure to appear.
Richard Douglas Heck, 44, Indianapolis, booked at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Travis Michael Hendrix, 25, Middletown, booked at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, violation of drug court.
Asia La’Rae Hendrix, 25, Middletown, booked at 12:42 a.m. Thursday, dealing in cocaine.
Kevin Jennings McIlwain Stewart, 21, 5000 block of South 1000 West, Anderson, booked at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, dealing in cocaine and probation violation.
Ian Patrick Brugh, 29, Fairland, booked at 1:03 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
Gordon Lee Wilson Jr., 49, 6500 block of Bluegrass Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:54 a.m. Thursday, child molesting, nonsupport of a dependent and failure to appear.
Javonte Khalil Johnson, 23, 400 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:29 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Shauwna Renea Hannah, 44, 400 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, four counts of violation of work release.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.