Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Shirley Ann Copes, 53, Middletown, booked at 10:26 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Stacy Colleen McDonald, 43, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, battery.
Vernon Ray Grider, 60, Markleville, booked at 8:04 p.m. Sunday, intimidation.
Nathaniel Franklin Johnson, 40, Alexandria, booked at 3:52 p.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Joseph A. Carter Jr., 26, homeless, Anderson, booked at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license and within 15 years of a conviction, domestic battery, possession of a handgun without a license.
Christopher Lynn Savage, 47, 4100 block of Main Street, booked at 1:34 a.m. Monday, robbery, theft with a firearm, intimidation, serious felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a legend drug.
Allison Paige Morris, 25, Noblesville, booked at 3:44 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Danielle Monique Wilson, 36, 1200 block of Ranike Driver, Anderson, booked at 4:12 a.m. Monday, possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Elijah Lu Ramsey, 29, Alexandria, booked at 7:19 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
