Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 209, total in custody 283.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Genene Rey Pitts, 45, 2200 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Adam Leon Southerland, 34, 800 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Colton T. Waymire, 25, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked 12:48 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Stephany Breann Havens, 24, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:25 p.m. Monday, escape from lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Christopher Wayne Caldwell, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:11 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Ian Eugene Pitts, 41, homeless. Booked 11:27 p.m. Monday, intimidation, robbery, possession of syringe and invasion of privacy.
• William Keith Lakey, 53, 7083 North County Road 700 West, Markleville. Booked 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, child molest.
• Jacob Michael Murdock, 30, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, robbery, theft of property with a value between $750 and $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.
• Ronald Ramos, 53, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
