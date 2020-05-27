Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Barbara Lou Savage, 51, Alexandria, booked at 8:12 a.m. Monday, battery on a person less than 14 years old.
• Jay Paul Bowman, 54, 700 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 12:54 p.m. Monday, false informing, driving with a suspended license and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Ariyana Rochelle Hamer, 19, 800 block of West 24th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• Michael Lee Rinker, 49, 3100 block of West 32nd Street, Anderson, booked at 4:30 p.m. Monday, probation violation, driving with a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear.
• Terry Wayne Perkins, 61, 1000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Christina Dawn Swan, 42, Pendleton, booked at 9:35 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Davis, 41, Shirley, booked at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, hold for Rush County.
• Shannon Marie McDonald, 37, Hartford City, booked at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Barbara Sue Brinson, 54, 1000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
