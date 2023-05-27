Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Grant Levi Brown, 20, Fairmount, booked at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
Donald Lee Carr, 76, 1800 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson, booked at 9:21 a.m. Thursday, violation of driving conditions and open container prohibition.
Grant Michael Lashure, 28, homeless, Anderson, booked at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, two counts of escape, two counts of theft and two counts of probation violation.
Ryan Edward Forehand, 31, 2400 block of Ridgeway Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Jory Tyree Thomas, 24, Indianapolis, booked at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, escape, two counts of theft, burglary, residential entry, intimidation with a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy, unlawful carry of a firearm and probation violation.
Andy Lee Anderson, 42, Elwood, booked at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Alan Zook, 40, Pendleton, booked at 3:43 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.