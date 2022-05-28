Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 257. Total in custody: 376.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Darian Jamar Robinson, 29, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, confinement and criminal mischief with damage less than $750.
• Leandre Marquise Williams, 22, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Joan Keattsm 39, 400 block of East 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, nonsupport of dependent/child, intimidation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Demetre Alan Long, 46, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, two counts sex offender failing to possess Indiana driver’s license or identification.
• Jaden Nicole Pratt, 19, 5700 block of South County Road 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Joseph Alexandre Dorion, 27, 1300 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Kierra Nicole Smallwood, 27, 2100 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kara Joy Riddle, 28, first block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Madeline Louise Hartsock, 25, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, birth certificate fraud, providing false information in a ATF firearms statement, prohibited sale/transfer of a firearm, identity deception and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Sean Michael Hollingsworth, 43, 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Christopher Edward Floyd, 27, 1300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, theft from a building with a value up to $750.
• Kandince Marie McGowan-Tacy, 18, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Rita Marie Roberts, 59, 500 block of West Payton Street, Greentown. Booked 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brett E. Rhea, 61, 3000 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Allen Miller, 41, 1400 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Derek Edward Boles, 29, 1800 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating or permitting operation within financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Nathaniel James Reynolds, 23, 2600 block of South Webster Street, Kokomo. Booked 2:14 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jordan Daniel Brown, 36, 300 block of West Brown Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:33 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, confinement, domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste and strangulation with no/ minor injury.