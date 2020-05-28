Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tanner Wayne Steves, 21, Chesterfield, booked at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
• Donell Keith Sloan, 42, 700 block of East 31st Street, Anderson, booked at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and theft.
• Jennifer May Ailes, 32, Muncie, booked at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent, child violations.
• Robbie Lee Cline, 33, 100 block of Clifford Street, Anderson, booked at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 24, 2200 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, battery.
• Trey Colin Hewitt, 23, 2700 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of battery on a person under the age of 14.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 24, 500 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery in the presence of a person under the age of 16.
