Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 220. Total in custody: 263.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brett Douglas Wallace, 58, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jhaylen Breanee Rodgers, 21, 4300 block of Greenhill Way, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and confinement.
• Zachary Beau Robinson, 31, 8800 block of Surrey Drive, Pendleton. Booked 10:35 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jaime Lynn Bost, 26, 2400 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 10:51 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Curtis Brent Crawford, 54, 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:14 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Stacy Jo Garrett, 38, 1600 block of South Haverhill Drive, Yorktown. Booked 12:16 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• SirWilliam K. Amos, 38, 1700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:06 Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jordan Lynn Reynolds, 31, 1500 block of Walker Street, Greenfield. Booked 5:20 p.m. Thursday, child molest conduct/intercourse with a child younger than 14 and child molest, fondling.
• Amy Nicole Boner, 40, 5200 block of West County Road 1650 North, Elwood. Booked 6:47 p.m. Thursday, possession methamphetamine.
• Tyler Edwin Balint, 29, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Muncie. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, violation Adult Day reporting and failure to return.
• Isaac Shonn Michael Piersol, 25, 1700 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 9:36 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Sarah Elizabeth Aynes, 26, 800 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:52 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• William Joseph Castor, 39, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 11:53 p.m. Thursday, false informing.
• Bridget Irene Ellis, 44, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:02 a.m. Friday, false informing/reporting and failure to appear.
