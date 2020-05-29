Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Schuyler Russell Brown, 20, Elwood, booked at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, sexual battery and battery.
• Jeremy Lee Hopkins, 36, 4800 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Tyler Lee Willoughby, 42, 700 block of Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Shane Lewis Stephens Sr., 38, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and two counts of contempt of court.
• Angel Lynn Diciurcio, 32, Noblesville, booked at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance and hold for work release.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 32, Elwood, booked at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Calvin Mitchell Minnix-Spiker, 28, 1500 block of Nobel Street, Anderson, booked at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended and leaving scene of property damage accident.
• Daniel Richard Allen, 22, Elwood, booked at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, possession of a controlled substance, leaving scene of property damage accident, false informing and violation of work release.
• Elliott Wayne Swallows Jr., 41, 4200 block of Clark Street, Anderson, booked at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, battery causing serious bodily injury.
• Stephany Juridiana Karpov, 27, Pendleton, booked at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Kellie Renee Janie Marie Ryan, 51, Elwood, booked at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
