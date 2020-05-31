These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Stephany Juridiana Karpov, 27, Pendleton, booked at 12:39 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Kellie Renee Janie Marie Ryan Short, 51, Elwood, booked at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
William Calvin Sosbe, 49, Elwood, booked at 9:08 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Russell Jason Beeman Jr., 43, Alexandria, booked at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Timothy Eric Sanders, 24, Elwood, booked at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
Molly Ann Bannon, 32, Alexandria, booked at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent child.
John C. Coffey Jr., 42, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Thadeus A. Molisee, 28, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:33 p.m., criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.
John Samuel Throgmorton Jr., 45, 3600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:46 p.m. Thursday, four counts of violation of work release.
Jason Jeffrey-Arch Murphy, 24, Hillsdale, MI, booked at 10:08 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Preston Lee Lanning, 22, Alexandria, booked at 2:45 a.m. Friday, residential entry, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
James Melvin Ryan Lane, 30, Alexandria, booked at 7:02 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
