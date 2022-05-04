Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kadince Marie McGowan-Tacy, 18, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 12:29 a.m. Friday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a minor.
• Katlyn Sierra House, 24, 1900 block of North Cross lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Diontray Antwon Johnson, 19, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 a.m. Friday, auto theft and unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
• Ryan Edward Singer, 61, 2600 block of Park Court, Greenwood. Booked 4:28 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Nicholas Aaron Zachary Phipps, 31, 1400 block of North Court, Marion. Booked 10:56 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Grant Peterson, 33, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Lacey Nichole Caldwell, 36, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 1 p.m. Friday, theft/purse snatching with a value between $750 and $50,000 and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Mark Alan Watts, 62, 1400 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, strangulation leading to unconsciousness, intimidation and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Crystal L. Edgar, 36, 200 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:28 p.m. Friday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn , 31, 800 block of Adam Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:16 p.m. Friday, two counts violation of probation, two counts theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and two counts false informing/reporting.
• Charles Paul Chestnut, 26, 200 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:07 p.m. theft/shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, two counts resisting law enforcement, two criminal trespass and two counts disorderly conduct.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 37, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:19 p.m. Friday, theft of auto parts and manufacturing methamphetamine.
• Audrey James Austin, 32, 400 block of North 500 East, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Friday, receiving stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryan Thomas Flynn , 30, 1900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:20 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Andrew Darnell Lasley, 56, 2800 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:42 p.m. Friday, operator never licensed and habitual traffic violator, lifetime.
• Thomas Earl Young , 63, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:33 p.m. Friday, violation of Adult Day Reporting, violation of suspended sentence and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Dianna Michelle Elaine Thomas, 21, 700 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 12:32 p.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent/child; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; possession of a handgun without a license; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Malaysia Diane Webb, 21, 2400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Isabella Marie Martell, 28. Booked 1:34 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Toni Ann Brantlinger, 46, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• LaShawn Korreese Long, 25, 2600 Block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Patricia A. Ross, 42, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 4:28 p.m. Saturday, theft of a firearm.
• Richard Ryan Rhodes, 43, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 12:22 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy; resisting law enforcement; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Natanael Diaz, 28, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
• Isael Cruz-Cruz, 27, 2700 block of South Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:57 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shannon Darnel Samuels Jr., 18, 1200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:29 a.m Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Johnathon Launte Stewart, 33, 1300 block of East 47th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:21 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 pr younger.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 25, 2700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 p.m. Sunday, failure to register as a sex offender and two counts failure to appear.
• Truxton Lee McKigney, 22, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Sunday, criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000 and intimidation.
• Johnay Assunta Swain, 34, 2700 block of Shawnee Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jacob Nathaniel Peeples, 32, 400 block of North Meridian Street, Ingalls. Booked 4:55 p.m. Sunday, sexual battery and domestic battery by an adult in the presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Branson Charles McCray, 18, 1200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Sunday, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Geno Gykarius Moffett, 19, 2600 block of Prast Boulevard, South Bend. Bookedf 5:47 p.m. Sunday, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances/drug paraphernalia.
• Malik Jakahi Merriweather, 20, 2600 block of Prast Boulevard, South Bend. Booked 6:17 p.m. Sunday, visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Philip James Lyons, 40, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 9 p.m. Sunday,habitual traffic violator, lifetime; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Heather Renee Beach, 31, 2300 block of West 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:32 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.