Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241, total in custody 285.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jonathan Trent Usry, 41, 500 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; habitual traffic violator; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Linda Kay Decker, 48, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 a.m. Friday, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Durvin G. Lombas, 42, 2400 block of North Bayou Drive, Goldenmeadow, Louisiana. Booked 9:19 a.m. Friday, neglect of dependent, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
• Ronnie Delane Brooks, 59, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Friday, public intoxication.
• Bryan Thomas Flynn, 29, 1900 block of B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:51 a.m. Friday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Damon Maurice Fuller Jr., 27, 900 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:33 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 22, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Ryan Lee Steffler, 43, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Fluhr, 29, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 3:10 p.m. Friday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Jeffery Lynn Young, 49, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:11 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jessica Marie Rogers, 33, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Renita Tee Goins, 25, 4100 block of Round Hill Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:40 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Erica Whitney Riall, 33, 1800 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 10:07 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Cory W. Beard, 47, 13200 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Brandon Matthew Pressnall, 29, 5400 block of Allen Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:41 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and invasion of privacy.
• William Darrell Andrews, 50, 2700 block of South 300 East, Anderson. Booked 1:08 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerald Robert Nunn Jr., 56, 4100 block of Brookville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:23 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash with seriously bodily injury while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Jaquline Kay Shields, 27, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:23 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Richard Tyrone Flowers, 21, 2600 block of East Lynn, Anderson. Booked 11:56 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David T. Trueblood, 33, 900 block of Lafayette, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Robert Gene Reel Jr., 53, 1100 block of East Grant Street, Marion. Booked 9:20 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Michael Eugene Jacobs, 28, 500 block of Perry Street, Ypsilanti, Michigan. Booked 10:40 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and reckless driving.
• Cecil Bernard Holly II, 22, 5400 block of Nighthawk Way, Indianapolis. Booked 4:23 a.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Ramon Mendez, 41, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Adam John Dorn Sr., 56, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 3:23 p.m. Sunday, criminal contempt of court.
