Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 30, 1900 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:50 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Janathan David Gibson, 66, 1900 block of Breman Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 5:49 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Michael Joseph Peoples, 52, 13200 block of Parkside Drive, Fishers. Booked 7:40 a.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Kyle Michael Keeley, 30. 1400 block of East 47th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 a.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• June Niccole Huff, 42, first block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 a.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Michael Anthony Boyd Jr., 40, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Javion Teray Wills, 19, 2000 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 11:55 a.m. Monday, auto theft and disorderly conduct.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 42, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 p.m. Monday, bond revocation.
• Patricia Ann Alcantar, 41, 100 block of South Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 2:14 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 29, 5300 Block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Kevin Bruce Davidson, 60 400 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 8:23 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of instruments used to smoke legend drugs.
• Steve Allen Vincent Jr., 36, 400 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 9:12 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Xavier Elijah Lovell Cummings, 19, 3300 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; minor consuming an alcoholic beverage; and disregarding a traffic control device.
• William G Shannon, 37, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dion Creed Jones, 36, 400 block of East Walnut Street, Kokomo. Booked 9:48 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Sara Irene Cooper, 24, 2200 block of East Royerton Road, Muncie. Booked 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of adult day reporting.
• Maxwell Bryant Grose, 36, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; neglect of a dependent/child; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and public intoxication.
• Jodi Alynn Jackson, 35, 1400 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Justin Lee McFadden, 40, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Caleb Wallace Whitson, 30, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, attempted failure to appear.
• Ryan Gilbert Hardwick, 36, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.