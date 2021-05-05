Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Collin Ray Ball, 20, 2200 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:09 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety officials and resisting law enforcement.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 24, 2700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 3:53 a.m. Monday, operator never licensed and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Breck Rosalalee Adams-Hartman, 39, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 6:26 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury where the victim is younger than 14 and the accused is older than 18, battery with bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Carpenter, 72, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:25 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Michael, 52, 600 block of North East Street, Ingalls. Booked 4:42 p.m. Monday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Kyle Patrick Burris, 35, 8600 block of West County Road 825 North, Middletown. Booked 5:26 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Fred Thomas Boggess II, 40, 2000 block of North Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Joseph Daniel Knifley, 30, 7400 block of West 1100 South, Fortville. Booked 7:55 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Shashawna Susan Chagoya, 26, 600 block of North Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 8 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Gregory Gene Jeffries Jr., 41, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:25 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Richard Lee Whetsel Jr., 31, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 10:04 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Austin Lee Lokey, 21, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:36 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• John Tyler Smith, 29, 100 block of East County Road 500 South, Markleville. Booked 11:25 p.m. Monday, pointing a firearm.
• Marcus Deandrea Cottrell, 27, 3100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Van Lanorris Wimsatt, 53, 3100 block of Wayside Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:221 a.m. Tuesday, two counts escape/fleeing from lawful detention and violation of community corrections.
• Rebekah Nicole Weaver, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
