Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Wednesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jaylen D. Watkins, 25, 1600 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
William G. Shannon, 38, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
Luke Cameron Shrout, 30, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community transition program.
Matyese Ja-Vonn Smith, 46, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Jaylen Darrell Watkins Jr., 25, Muncie, booked at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Jensen Cole Maroska, 33, Lapel, booked at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and probation violation.
Heather Ann Tucker, 49, 2100 block of Round Barn Point, Anderson, booked at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Justin Scott Counceller, 40, 500 block of West 53rd Street Anderson, booked at 5:54 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.