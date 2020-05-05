LOGO19 Jail Log.jpg

Jail Log

These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

• Jacob Eugene Stansberry, 45, Alexandria, booked at 5:24 p.m. Sunday, hold for probation violation.

• Zachary Thomas Bell, 20, Frankton, booked at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.

• Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 33, Alexandria, booked at 12:54 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.

• Derrick Lee Luzader, 51, 2400 block of Lake Street, Anderson, booked at 1:18 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

• Jennifer Ann Griffey, 39, Elwood, booked at 5:38 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 38, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 5:57 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.

