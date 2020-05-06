Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 197, total in custody 241. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 33, 400 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 12:54 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Derrick Lee Luzader, 51, 2400 block of Lake Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer Ann Griffey, 39, 1100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:38 a.m. Monday, controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine; controlled substance, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V; maintaining a common nuisance; controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 38, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 5:57 a.m. Monday, operator never licensed.
• Kevin Gregory Markham, 29, homeless. Booked 9:31 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Scott Leon Agnew, 39, 2000 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Blake Michael Lee Martin, 16, 800 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:23 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness; weapon as an instrument of violence, pointing a firearm; intimidation; and weapon as an instrument of violence, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Shelbie A. Crabtree, 22, 1000 block of Randolph Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:47 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.
• Cameron Timothy Bloyd, 27, 400 block of East 54th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:39 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention and violation of probation.
• Tommy R. Mitchell, 42, 100 block of South Alfonte Street, Ingalls. Booked 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice and intimidation.
• Joseph Terrell Farmer, 33, 4400 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
• Joseph Dewey Mosley III, 28, 8200 block of Schoen Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Dante Marcel Lyons, 25, 3600 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
• Jesse William Mundy, 33, 2700 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation and possession of a firearm by a seriously violent offender.
