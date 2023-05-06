Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point Thursday or Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ryan John Raphael, 48, Middletown, booked at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jeffrey Matthew Robinson, 47, Elwood, booked at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, four counts of failure to appear.
Holli Anne Atyeo, 25, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, parole violation and failure to appear.
James Kenneth Johnson II, 54, 2500 block of Main Street, booked at 7:47 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Clifton Hailey Prowell Jr., 36, Lapel, booked at 9:36 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Stephen Charles Davis, 39, Indianapolis, booked at 3:09 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.