Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Ryan Eugene Calabria, 28, 1200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Amantha Lee Richards, 36, 2600 block of Cooper Pointe Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Roy James York, 42, homeless. Booked 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
• Sharde Tione McKinney, 35, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, inmate in possession of a dangerous device and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Justin Lee Vega, 20, homeless. Booked 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, false informing/reporting and failure to appear.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 33, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Jonathan Chase Blount, 19, 2600 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Megan Lane Rehmel, 30, 1900 block of Whittier Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, theft of property with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 46, 6700 block of South Cross Street, Pendleton. Booked 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Olivia Margaret Filkins, 20, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Satnam Singh, 22, first block of South Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Amber Rochelle Watson, 42, 1800 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
