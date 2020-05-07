Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 194, total in custody 247
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Samantha Lynn Cage, 26, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, is/was a spouse.
• Enod Salvacy Paige III, 22, 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Austin Edwin Perine, 30, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Quintin Delany Jackson, 34, 2100 block of South Fairfield Drive, Marion. Booked 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Jon Paul Davidson, 49, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation, burglary and theft.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 19, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish/salvia.
• Lindsay Kristin Dowell, 34, 2100 block of East 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of Violation of Drug Court.
• Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 26, 900 block of West Sixth, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Victoria Desiree McGuire, 28, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jacob Austin Gates, 21, 6400 block of Daden Drive, Alexandria. Booked 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Haywood Hill, 27, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of adult day reporting and resisting law enforcement.
• Cortlyn Bryce Nicely, 22, 2300 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of probation violation, two counts of violation of Drug Court, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts dependent child violations and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
• Tommy Ray Pigg Mitchell, 42, 100 block of South Alfonte Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Ashley Nicole Green, 36, 2200 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.
