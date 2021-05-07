Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 245, total in custody 280.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Patrick Kuhn, 36, 4900 block of Beechmont Drive, Anderson. Booked 8 a.m. Wednesday, child molest, child seduction and sexual misconduct with minor/fondling.
• Larry Lamar Harris, 40, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Jovon Nathan Smith, 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Preston James Buckner, 26, 1800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Michael Smith, 34,1700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:38 a.m. Thursday, aggravated battery and robbery.
• Danny Ray Herald, 28, 7800 block of South Pin Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked 1:08 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent and possession of a Level V controlled substance.
• Cory Daniel Bodkins, 24, 800 block of East New York Street, Summitville. Booked 1:56 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
