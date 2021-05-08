Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248; total in custody 279.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kaleb Scott Cox, 24, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:40 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kyle Anthony Gillam, 25, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 7 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the presence of a child 16 or younger and invasion of privacy.
• Phelicia Jenee Taylor, 27, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Paul Michael Jared, 23, 2200 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Steven James Reed, 40, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 10:25 p.m. Thursday, child solicitation.
• Lonnie William White, 21, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. Thursday, theft of a firearm, dealing a Schedule I, II, III substance and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jeffrey David Whittenburg, 54, 1800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
